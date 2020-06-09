Sauk Co. to stay on Phase 1 of its reopening plan for at least one more week

Sauk County health officials made their call. Their region is not ready to take the next steps in allowing businesses to open further or people to gather in larger groups.

As the restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic continue, the Sauk County Health Department announced Tuesday morning that it’s reopening plan will stay in Phase 1 for at least another week.

“At this time, the best thing for Sauk County is to stay in Phase 1 of our reopening. We will reassess the data and make an announcement about whether we are ready to move into Phase 2 on June 15,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said.

The agency pointed to four factors that helped guide its decision:

