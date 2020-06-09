Sauk Co. to stay on Phase 1 of its reopening plan for at least one more week

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -- Sauk County health officials made their call. Their region is not ready to take the next steps in allowing businesses to open further or people to gather in larger groups.
As the restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic continue, the Sauk County Health Department announced Tuesday morning that it’s reopening plan will stay in Phase 1 for at least another week.
“At this time, the best thing for Sauk County is to stay in Phase 1 of our reopening. We will reassess the data and make an announcement about whether we are ready to move into Phase 2 on June 15,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said.
The agency pointed to four factors that helped guide its decision:
- New cases per day increased from one in a fourteen day stretch to six over the same amount of time. The county remains above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for low-incidence, county officials noted.
- While it is conducting 117 tests per day right now, that number still falls short of the 130 per day goal the Health Dept. set.
- Tests are taking to long to get back. The agency set a goal of getting 85 percent of tests results with in two days. Currently, less than half (49%) meet that requirement.
- A third of all new cases were the result of community spread.
See the full Sauk County COVID-19 Data Hub
The Health Dept. is still urging people to practice six-foot social distancing, avoid crowds of 10 or more, stay home if they are not feeling well, wash their hands regularly, and disinfect frequently. It has also developed a website where businesses can assess how well they are protecting their customers and employees.
“Sauk County Public Health monitors the local and regional COVID data to inform our local decisions about the best ways to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors while keeping our economy moving forward,” Lawther added.
As of Tuesday morning, 84 people in Sauk Co. have tested positive for COVID-19, 75 of whom have recovered. Three deaths have been recorded.
Dane Co. health officials are expected to announce Friday if their county will be able to move into Phase 2. Any change, however, would not be enacted until June 12.