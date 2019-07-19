Sauk County Emergency Management urges caution on Baraboo River

Sauk County Emergency Management is urging people to use caution on the Baraboo River.

According to a release from Sauk County Emergency Management, due to heavy rainfall over the last two nights, water levels are expected to rapidly rise on the Baraboo River.

While they are not expecting house flooding, those using the river for recreation, such as canoeing, kayaking, or swimming, should use caution on the entire Baraboo River in Sauk County, and use life preservers if you must be on the river.

According to the release, conditions on the river are expected to change quickly as water levels rise.