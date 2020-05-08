Sauk County Fair canceled because of COVID-19

The Sauk County Fair is now the latest longtime, summertime traditions canceled in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Sauk County Agricultural Society made the announcement Friday morning.

The organization explained the annual fair, which dates back to before the Civil War, required too many trade offs in order to protect attendees and “the feasibility of keeping thousands of our friends and family safe, weighed deeply on us safe.”

Organizers described some of the problems they faced, including limiting the number of people who could attend, what kind of liability is involved, and social distancing, which was described as, “quite the opposite of the purpose of the fair.”

Additionally, organizers expressed concern that, during the economic upheaval wrought by the attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the financial hardships being endured by sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers, and community members made it “unfair” for the organization to ask for even more of their time.

“We thank all of you for understanding that this was probably one of the most difficult decisions ever faced by the Sauk County Agricultural Society,” they said.

It noted the decision was made in consultation with the City of Baraboo, Emergency Management, and the Sauk County Agricultural Society.

The Agricultural Society added, though, that they are already looking forward to making the 2021 fair “one to remember.” That fair is already set for July 12-18, 2021.

