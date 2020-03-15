Sauk County Public Health wants to keep daycare centers open

SAUK EM-Sauk County Public Health is advising on keeping daycare centers open.

The Department of Children and Families, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Department of Health Services are recommending all child care, Head Start, and 3K/4K programs remain open unless remaining open is not feasible based on the official guidance.

County officials say these programs operate on a much smaller scale than public and private schools, with fewer people. “Sauk County Public Health recognizes the incredibly important role that our child care centers and early childhood education programs play in the development of our kids and the fabric of our lives. In addition to that vital work, they are also making it possible for parents to do the important work they do to keep our community healthy and thriving,” officials said in a news release.

They say during this next two week period where schools and other large community gatherings have been canceled to slow down coronavirus, it will be important that community child care centers remain open wherever possible.

Sauk County Public Health is advising childcare programs to have a plan in place for if the virus becomes widespread in the community and says it will communicate any changes to this guidance.

