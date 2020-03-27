Sauk County Public Health calling for volunteers to help COVID-19 patients

Sauk County Public Health is calling for volunteers to help with surging numbers of coronavirus patients.

"Sauk County Public Health and your area healthcare facilities anticipate the need for qualified health, mental health, and related professionals to supplement our health care capacity on a temporary basis to help with the surge of COVID-19 patients that we are preparing for," according to a release Friday.

Sauk County Public Health asks that those interested to help on the temporary basis to contact Jodie Molitor, Sauk County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

You can contact Molitor at: Jodie.molitor@saukcountywi.gov.