Sauk County asks residents to comply with components of 'Safer at Home' order

Sauk County Public Health is asking residents to comply with what it says are key components of the extended 'Safer at Home' order, after the state Supreme Court effectively ended the statewide order Wednesday.

Sauk County health officials are asking residents to voluntarily comply with a few key components:

- Maintain at least 6 feet between yourself and others;

- Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups;

- Wash your hands frequently;

- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

“A strong economy is vital to public health and safety,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer, in a statement Wednesday evening.

“We can’t have healthy residents and a healthy community without people working and our businesses providing the goods and services that make Sauk County such a special place," Lawther says.

Sauk County Public Health says it will develop more detailed guidance sometime early next week. Check for those updates on its website here.