Sauk County celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

On Monday, many states will celebrate Columbus Day, but the day also marks Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin. Earlier this month, Governor Tony Evers proclaimed the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples' Day.

For the first time, Sauk County celebrated the holiday with a weekend full of activities honoring native culture and history.

The weekend was part of a larger partnership between Sauk County and the Ho-Chunk Nation called One Sauk Naturally. The initiative aims to build community between the two groups.

On Sunday, the county held a Day of Celebration, showcasing the traditions, culture and art of the Ho-Chunk people.

"Very happy to see it celebrated and know that will be around for my grandchildren," said Jennifer Conlon, one of the people who came out to the event.

Conlon brought her two young grandchildren to the Day of Celebration.

"I hope that they see this as sort of a point in their lives where there's sort of a shift into openness and inclusiveness," she said.

However, the experience was not just for the grandkids. As a child, Conlon said she was fascinated with Native American culture and history.

"I would read books, I had a scrapbook about Wisconsin and native peoples as a kid," she remembered.

Conlon saw Sunday's celebration as a reminder to preserve that history.

"The people that were here first, the first peoples, I think it's really important that that story is part of our present," Conlon said.

Organizers said they were excited to see people embracing native culture, but it is important to remember this recognition of indigenous people goes beyond just one day.

"It's acknowledging that indigenous people are here every single day, living this life and trying to maintain that culture, trying to preserve who we are as people. And it's a fight, it's a fight to maintain that language and it's a fight to continue on in our traditions and our culture," said Kristin White Eagle, a Ho-Chunk legislator and Sauk County Board Supervisor.

The weekend's activities will culminate in a ceremony Monday morning at the Sauk County Courthouse. For the first time, the Ho-Chunk Nation flag will be raised in the Sauk County Board chambers, and a resolution will be read recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day.