Sauk County commemorates the first 'Indigenous Peoples' Day'

A flag will be raised and someone will read a Sauk County resolution declaring the second Monday in October as 'Indigenous Peoples' Day,' at a special ceremony. The ceremony is set to start at 10 a.m. on October 14 at the Sauk County Courthouse.

Governor Tony Evers proclaimed Monday, October 14 as 'Indigenous Peoples' Day,' instead of celebrating Columbus Day.

Six states and 130 cities and towns in the U.S. have renamed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Sauk County celebrated the new day with festivities at the Sauk County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The celebration included traditional dance, food, art and basket weaving. Organizers said it's important that people know learning about this culture goes beyond one day.

Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1934.

