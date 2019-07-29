Sauk County man arrested for his 6th OWI

Authorities in Sauk County arrested a man for his 6th OWI after deputies say he crashed his motorcycle into a ditch on Sunday night.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s office says just after 8 p.m., they were called to the scene on Hageman Road near Miller Road in the township of Woodland.

Authorities found 48-year-old Keith Raisbeck of Wonewoc on the scene. Deputies say that Raisbeck told them he swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of the motorcycle.

The deputy, however, saw signs of impairment. Raisbeck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and after he was released, was placed under arrest.

