Sauk County man out on parole arrested for 6th OWI

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55-year-old James R. Seiler of Baraboo on Tuesday around 2:30 in the afternoon for his 6th OWI.

Deputies say they saw Seiler driving his pick-up truck 55 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone in Reedsburg. Authorities say Seiler also made three abrupt lane changes without a turn signal for no apparent reason.

Seiler eventually pulled over and authorities say he gave the deputy a fake name. Once his real name came to light, deputies realized he had five prior drunk driving convictions and didn’t have a driver’s license. He was also on parole.

In July 2016, Seiler was convicted and sentenced to five years in state prison after he led police on a wild pursuit. Authorities found Seiler's truck at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Baraboo, but he drove away after seeing them. He damaged a shopping cart corral in the process.

He then drove to a trailer park where he crashed into a trailer causing major damage. Two people inside the trailer were not hurt.

Police followed the suspect onto Highway 12 where he entered a used car lot and hit two other vehicles.He eventually drove into the Baraboo River and was arrested.

Seiler was arrested for his 6th OWI, operating after revocation, and obstructing an officer, as well as speeding.

