Sauk County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday

Sauk County residents showing symptoms of the coronavirus can get a free COVID-19 test in Thursday through the county's second drive-thru testing operation.

Sauk County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will hold the drive-thru testing on Thursday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at River Valley High School in Spring Green.

The testing is available for Sauk County residents only. County officials said residents must call the Sauk COVID hotline for an appointment at 608-355-3200 in order to get tested. They will be required to present proof that they live in Sauk County at the time of testing.

"As we move into the next phase of our local COVID response, it is very important that people with any symptoms of COVID-19 get tested so that we can start getting back to work and back to all the great things we love about Sauk County," said Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther.

County officials said multiple people from one household can be tested in one vehicle, but they must each have a scheduled appointment.

A drive-thru test means everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times. The test will take 10 minutes on average and involves a nasal swab. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab, with results returned in 2-5 days.

"We are fortunate to be able to provide another COVID-19 community testing opportunity and deeply appreciate the generous assistance of the Wisconsin National Guard as we all work to prevent further spread of the virus," Lawther said.

The test is not an anti-body test, and Sauk County officials said it will not indicate if the person previously had COVID-19. It will indicate whether the person has it at the time of testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: cough, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell, loss of taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose, and shortness of breath.