Sauk County woman arrested for 3rd OWI, possession of cocaine

A woman from Sauk County was arrested on Saturday for her third OWI. Deputies say she also had cocaine and drug paraphernalia with her at the time of her arrest.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 36-year-old Jamie Coughlin in Baraboo Township. Authorities say around 4 p.m. Saturday, Coughlin was spotted driving a car that fit the description of a vehicle involved in a recent retail theft in Baraboo. She was pulled over and deputies say she looked intoxicated.

Coughlin is from rural North Freedom. She is also facing possession of THC and operating after revocation charges.

