Sauk Prairie Healthcare resumes some postponed services

Sauk Prairie Healthcare said it is taking steps to safely resume health care services that were postponed due to COVID-19.

Specific services that are starting to schedule appointments include surgery, speciality clinics, primary care, physical therapy and diagnostic imaging.

"Sauk Prairie Healthcare has implemented COVID-19 specific measures to ensure patients get access to urgent and necessary procedures, services to manage chronic disease, and preventive and diagnostic testing," said CEO Shawn Lerch. "We've been diligently planning how to ensure the safety of our patients, our team, and our communities."

Sauk Prairie Healthcare officials said they have implemented additional clinical protocols and cleaning procedures to protect from COVID-19. As more services open up, requirements will stay in place, including visitor restrictions, temperature checks, symptom screening, masking and social distancing.

Physician's offices are contacting patients whose appointments had been previously postponed. Urgent Care and Emergency Services remain open.