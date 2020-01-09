Sauk Prairie community rallies behind head coach's fiancé fighting health issues

In 2018, a Sauk County couple made national headlines with a viral video mocking the NFL’s "Roughing the Passer" call during a Packers game. Now, the couple is making headlines again for a different reason.

About one year after that video was released, a series of health scares began for 21-year-old Alyssa Gruneder.

On Thursday, a Sauk Prairie High School game is honoring a special couple: head coach Sean McGann, and his fiancé Alyssa Gruender.

“They're in the midst of planning a wedding, and this should be the happiest time of their life. And it's been really hard because here they have all this excitement, it should be such a happy time and we have this going on, and we really don't have answers,” says Sarah Puttkamer’s sister-in-law to be of Alyssa.

An August engagement started a new chapter for Alyssa and Sean, but things took a turn for the worst just two months later.

“It was the scariest thing ever at that time, it was the scariest moment of my life. Her skin was gray, and I thought she died. Like I had no idea,” says Sean.

Alyssa started slurring her speech and experiencing seizures. One inaccurate diagnosis after another brought no closure for the couple.

With a long list of medical bills including MRIs, a spinal tap and a brain surgery, McGann's family and friends stepped up with a fundraiser at Thursday’s Sauk Prairie basketball game.

“I can't believe how many people don't know me, or don't know Slyssa, have donated. Like she has no idea how many people she's inspiring,” Sean says.

Just nine days ago, they set an initial fundraising goal of $25,000. By game time, they'd raised more than $45,000.

“I pray for my brother to have this time in his life,” Sarah Puttkamer says. “I pray for his joy, I pray that his heart is taken care of, and he found that in Alyssa. And this should be such a special time, and they've been going through such a hard time… So to see all these people come together for him it truly just makes me overwhelmed.”

Alyssa's family is hopeful for the future, saying doctors believe an auto-immune disease may be to blame for her symptoms. They're hoping to start a new round of treatment early next week. If you'd like more information about Alyssa or hope to donate, head to Alyssa's GoFundMe page.

