Sauk Prairie PD warns residents of vehicle break-ins

The Sauk Prairie Police Department is urging residents to remove valuables and keys from their vehicles and to make sure vehicles are locked and secured.

Nest security camera footage from NBC15 viewer

There were several incidents Friday night where multiple vehicles were gone through, according to the police department.

The department recommends leaving exterior lights on and to report any suspicious activity.

You can call Sauk County Dispatch at 608-355-4495 to report any suspicious activity in the Villages of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac.