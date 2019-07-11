Sauk community celebrates farmers at free luncheon

It started as a small "thank a farmer" banner and quickly turned into a luncheon.

Sauk county fairground officials and sponsors came together to show farmers and their families just how much they care.

About 200 people took a load off and filled the picnic tables to enjoy a free lunch Thursday.

Farmers and their families ate food from heavenly smoked roasters, IAM Dairy and Culver's. They were greeted with door prizes and a motivational speaker to give guidance and encouraging words to keep farming.

Families say that just hearing the words "thank you" brought hope in the midst of difficult times.

"It’s an honor to be recognized and appreciated," Clayton Bare, a Sauk county farmer said.

"It feels great I know there's multi-generational farms here second third and fourth generations here," said Kory Hartman of Max FM Radio. "Little ones working the same piece of land that's been in the family since the 10's and 20's. So we're just happy to see everybody here."