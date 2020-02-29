Saying goodbye to Sugar Creek Elementary School

Hundreds of people gathered at Sugar Creek Elementary School on Friday, bidding farewell to a beloved elementary school.

Next school year, Sugar Creek Elementary will move to a new building several blocks away.

Ahead of that big move, former and current students and staff paid tribute to the school with an afternoon-long event.

“It's been wonderful to meet so many people for whom this building has had an incredible part, has meant an incredible part to their lives,” says Todd Brunner, principal of Sugar Creek Elementary School.

The principal says some parts of the current building are more than 100-years-old. The new building will have more modern updates for students, including things like air-conditioning.

Staff will move their belongings to a new building this summer.

