Scammer spoofs Beloit Police Department

A scammer spoofed the phone number of the Beloit Police Department in an attempt to take a significant amount of money from a resident.

The caller claimed there was a warrant out for an individual's arrest and demanded a payment. The department shared a video of an alleged suspect in a robbery on St. Lawrence Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department.

The fraudulent situations was discovered before the individual pictured was defrauded of their savings, according to the department Facebook page.