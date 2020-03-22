Scammers could take advantage of more people working from home

Many businesses are having employees work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, but that means scammers could be targeting those employees even harder.

"There's a lot of scammers that are out there right now," said TIffany Schultz of the Better Business Bureau. "They're just trying any which way to get in, and this is a perfect opportunity with all the first-time workers who are working from home who have never done it before."

Schultz said one way to keep scammers away is to work only on laptops and equipment issued by your company, not a personal computer. She said company-issued laptops will usually have better security..

Schultz also said employees should use a VPN to connect to the internet and make sure their wireless router has a secure password.

One problem the BBB is anticipating is scammers sending fake emails and voicemails to employees that appear to be from a boss. Schultz said you should double check that any requests from your boss are real.

"All scammers need is a little clip of your boss' voice in order to manipulate it and make it sound like it is your boss' voice if it's in a voicemail capacity," Schultz explained.

Schultz also emphasized that if you have a problem with any work software or equipment, contact your IT department first.

"If you have an IT department, please start there, that's your best line of defense. They're going to make sure that your computers are updated, the anti-spyware is on it, any type of antivirus is on it," she said.

For more tips on avoiding scams during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the BBB's website. You can also report fake websites and scams to the BBB and see what scams are hitting your area by using their Scam Tracker.