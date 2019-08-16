Scattered showers Friday

FRIDAY AUGUST 16TH 2019

4:08 AM

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

Shower chances return today as a weak disturbance passes to our north. The best chance of a shower will be this morning with an isolated threat during the afternoon. Saturday is trending drier and drier as computer guidance continues to take the track of an upper level disturbance further and further south. Sunday is looking like the wetter of the two weekend days as of now.

Weather Impact Scale Today: Yellow, Low Impact Due To Rain

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially before noon.

HIGH: 77°

LOW: 60°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a spot shower.

HIGH: 82°

LOW: 67°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms.

HIGH: 83°

LOW: 65°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a possible shower.

HIGH: 84°

LOW: 66°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.

HIGH: 85°

LOW: 66°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a passing shower.

HIGH: 79°

LOW: 57°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable.

HIGH: 78°