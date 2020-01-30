Schlesner sentenced for role in Gerke murder

The woman convicted for helping a killer cover up a murder has been sentenced to less than a year in jail for her involvement, according to the Dodge County District Attorney.

Dakota Schlesner had told detectives she feared for her life when she helped move Nicholas Gerke's body and then manipulated his grave. Nigel Schultz was convicted for his Oct. 2018 murder and given a life sentence.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg noted while she was not responsible for killing, "she engaged in some acts that assisted Schultz."

"While I can appreciate that she was scared and confronted with a situation that would terrify any person, she owed a duty to the victim, the victim’s family and society," Klomberg said.

The 21-year-old Schlesner claimed Nigel Schultz called her and told her she needed to come to her parents home. At the time, he did not say why.

Prosecutors explained that when she arrived Schultz threatened her by saying, "Now you know what I can do, so don't tell anybody, and forced her to help move and bury Gerke's body. After a few days, Schultz told her to manipulate his grave.

She did not say anything until her father discovered the remains and called police. At that point, during a discussion with her mother while in jail, Schlesner said she and her family were going to be killed for reporting it.

“Nigel Schultz is the most malevolent and dangerous individual I can recall encountering in my career. He manipulated his way into the Schlesner family and used their property to committee a brutal murder," Klomberg said.

For her role, Dodge County District sentenced Schlesner to ten months in jail and two years probation.