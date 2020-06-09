School board names new Cottage Grove School principal

The Monona Grove School Board has named Cottage Grove School’s new principal, Danyelle Wright.

According to the Monona Grove School District release, Wright was selected over other candidates not only because of her qualifications but also because her philosophy and goals align with those of the District.

Several candidates were screened and interviewed by administrators, teachers and staff before a virtual forum was held in May with the finalists for the position. Wright was selected with recommendation from Superintendent Dan Olson.

Wright is to begin the new role as principal on July 1, 2020 and will use the academic year to plan with current CGS principal Reed Foster before he transfers to the new elementary school in fall 2021.

“It’s clear that with Ms. Wright on board, our ongoing efforts to improve the experiences of students in our district will thrive,” Superintendent Olson said in the statement. “We’re proud to welcome her to Monona Grove.”

Due to the current public health situation, meet and greet events may be postponed for the future.

