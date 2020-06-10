School District of Janesville to continue “grab & go” meal option for children into summer

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the School District of Janesville will continue to provide free meals to children 18 years old and younger though Aug. 18, 2020.

Since the meal service began in mid-March, the district has provided nearly 300,000 meals to children from across the greater Janesville community and will continue to do so in a “grab & go” set-up at eight school locations in the city. The meal distribution uses a drive though model although walk ups are welcomed.

“Grab & go” meals include a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the next morning.

Since late March, the district has also provided home delivery of the meals, however this will end after July 2, 2020. Two additional “grab & go” pick-up locations will be added beginning July 6, 2020.

Those who are interested in using the delivery option before it ends can place an order by texting their name, home address, phone number and number of meals for children in the household to (608) 921-1874.

For meal delivery the next day, the District must receive the text orders by 1 p.m. the day before. Deliveries will begin at 9 a.m. Single-day deliveries or entire-week deliveries may be set up by parents or guardians and the meals will be delivered to the front door or households.

Head to the district's website to find out where the “grab & go” meal distribution sites are being held.