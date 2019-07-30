School bus hit by stolen SUV; 1 teen arrested, another at large

Madison police said a school bus was hit by a stolen vehicle near Mendota Elementary School on Monday.

Police said a child was getting off the bus around 4:30 p.m. when the bus was struck from behind by an SUV. The bus driver saw the SUV speed away. The child and the bus driver were uninjured.

Another witness told police the SUV and a Chevy Impala were traveling south on School Road together, speeding through the neighborhood.

A short time later, police said the driver of the Impala hit another car at the intersection of Northport Drive and Northridge Terrace. The driver of the Impala fled the scene, and the other driver, a 50-year-old Madison woman, was not injured.

Police said officers found the stolen SUV and the Impala parked at a Northport Drive gas station. Officers arrested 17-year-old Damontae Tillman, who they say was driving the SUV. Police identified a 16-year-old from Madison as the driver of the Impala. He is still at large.

According to police, Tillman had several items that belonged to the SUV owner in his pocket. They said the 30-year-old victim was washing her clothes inside Northport Laundry earlier on Monday when the SUV was stolen. She believes she dropped her keys in the parking lot.

Tillman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and hit-and-run.