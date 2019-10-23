School bus stop safety in Dodgeville

After a local man reached out to NBC15 to express concern about the safety of a school bus stop in Dodgeville, NBC15 looked into the issue.

Cory Beld noticed the bus stop on Dodgeville's Bea Ann Dr. in May 2019.

"I see the bus coming up and I'm like, "Oh, bus," and I came to a stop," Beld said.

Beld said he barely saw the bus in time, and he could not stop before the required 20-foot distance. He said he received a citation.

"You can't see around that curve.You don't know who's coming or what's coming," Beld claimed.

The citation is not the problem for Beld. He is concerned the curve on Bea Ann Dr. makes it hard to see oncoming traffic.

"It creates a dangerous situation for both drivers and passengers on the bus," he said.

The Dodgeville School District works with Lamers Bus Lines to provide bus transportation to their students. Every year, the district and Lamers work together to plan bus routes and stops.

Dodgeville School District Administrator Jeffrey Jacobson said visibility is one of the most important factors the district considers when they decide where to place a bus stop.

"Visibility, number one, can the bus driver see both directions, make sure that they have a good lay of the land in terms of the traffic around them," Jacobson explained.

Beld said he at least wanted to see warning signs letting drivers know there is a bus stop ahead on the road. Jacobson said the district can ask for signage if they have concerns, but it is the city and the county that have the authority to put up signs.

"Our first attempt honestly would be to try to move that stop, but if we couldn't do that for some reason, all of our municipalities would be very cooperative with that," Jacobson said.

Beld said he just wants to make sure drivers and students stay safe. He has a young daughter who will start school in a few years.

"A driver could possibly strike someone. That'd be terrible for the driver and parents of children or the child itself," he said.

Jacobson said in his six years as administrator, he has not seen many safety concerns with the stops, but the district takes any concerns into account.

"People will call and ask with suggestions and say, 'How about if we did this?' And it might be something we hadn't thought of," he said.

NBC15 reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to find out whether the state has laws about required visibility or required signage for school bus stops, but the department said they could not provide details until Thursday.