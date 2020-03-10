School district in western Wisconsin cancels classes due to coronavirus

A school district in western Wisconsin has cancelled classes and all school activities on Tuesday, March 10th because of the coronavirus scare.

In a letter posted on their website, the School District of Osceola in Polk County said that someone “who attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School on Saturday, March 7th has a confirmed case of COVID-19,”

"According to guidance from the U.S Centers for Disease Control, spending time in the same indoor environment as persons known to the COVID-19 is considered a low risk of exposure to the virus," Superintendent Mark Luebker wrote in the letter.

“While the risk is considered low, we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk,”

Schools will be closed so crews can clean and disinfect the buildings.

Osceola is located on the Wisconsin/Minnesota border, just north of Pierce County, Wisconsin where a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday.

It’s not clear if the same person who attended the event Saturday night is the same person in Pierce County with the virus.

