School names, mascots approved by Sun Prairie School Board

After months of community input and listening sessions, the Sun Prairie Area School District has chosen the names and mascots for three of its schools.

The School Board unanimously approved the names Monday night after the recommendations were presented by the naming committee.

The name changes come after a $164 million referendum in April was approved by voters. The referendum creates a second high school, reconfigure the middle schools, and make other upgrades to facilities.

In Fall 2022, the current high school will be renamed Sun Prairie East High School. Its mascot will still be the cardinal.

The second high school will be named Sun Prairie West High School and will be the home of the Wolves.

Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) will become the third sixth through eighth grade middle school. It will be renamed Central Heights Middle School. Its mascot is a husky.

The school colors will be announced in Spring 2020.