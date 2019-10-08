School shows support for fined Saints linebacker with ‘Child of God’ headbands

A Metairie Catholic school in Louisiana showed support to a Saints player by letting students wear headbands expressing their faith.

Demario Davis, a linebacker, was fined by the NFL for wearing a similar headband in week three of the season.

Students at St. Louis King of France School wore "Child of God" headbands to class on Tuesday (Oct. 8). On its Facebook page, the school posted pictures of students and staff along with the message, "Thank you Demario Davis for reminding us that we are all men and women of god and we should lead by example."

Students also wore their favorite Saints jersey in support of the team and Davis.

He was fined $7,000 after wearing a black headband with the words "Man of God" on it.

Davis said he planned to sell the headbands to raise money for charity. Wearing any gear not approved by the NFL is subject to be fined.