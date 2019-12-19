3 facing charges in Marshfield High School bomb threat

The Marshfield Police Department says three students were arrested following a bomb threat that prompted an early release Tuesday.

Marshfield High School on December 18, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

Police said an 18-year-old and two 17-year-old boys were arrested. All three are expected to be charged with making terrorist threats.

"Rest assured that if anything does happen or is reported we are going to respond. We are not going to become complacent because of another copy cat," said Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza.

A message on the Marshfield Police Department Facebook page Tuesday, Dec. 17 stated:

Immediate Early Dismissal

Due to a new additional threat discovered today [Dec. 17, 2019] at the School District of Marshfield, High School Students only are being released immediately. All other schools will remain in session for the remainder of the day. We have no reason to believe this is a credible threat but out of extreme precaution is why this decision was made. Law enforcement are currently present at the high school campus assisting with the release.

Marshfield Police said this is the first early release due to a threat. Last week, police said two 17-year-old girls were arrested for making terrorist threats at Marshfield High School.

