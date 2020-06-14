Schroeder Road intersection closed until Sept. for construction

A Madison intersection will be closed until September as crews construct underground facilities as part of a flood mitigation project.

The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Department says the intersection of Schroeder Road and Struck Street will be closed beginning June 15 at 7 a.m.

It is expected to reopen by September 1.

Madison Metro Route 50 will detour to Watts Road and Rayovac Drive.

The construction is the second phase of the McKenna Boulevard Flood Mitigation Project.

The city's West Badger Mill Creek- Elver Park Greenway crosses at the intersection and carries water south to Greentree Pond before flowing under McKenna Boulevard to the Elver Park pond.

Since 2016, residents near the greenway have experienced flooded streets, homes, and businesses.