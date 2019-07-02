Scooping up tradition: Olson's Ice Cream celebrates 75 years

A Chippewa Falls tradition is celebrating 75 years of scooping up homemade ice cream for the Chippewa Valley. Olson's Ice Cream has been making its original recipe at the same location on 611 North Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls for more than seven decades.

The ice cream shop has deep roots in family tradition, and even after selling the business in 2007 to another family one thing has never changed, their original recipe. The Olson family sold the shop to the Hunt family and now, Dan and Linda Hunt run the business with their son, Jeremy and assistant manager, Ingrid Sievers.

Over the years, Olson’s has created over 150 recipes of homemade ice cream for the community to enjoy. In addition to the store in Chippewa Falls, this year Olson’s opened a new location in downtown Eau Claire at the corner of Barstow and Eau Claire Street. All of the iconic ice cream is still made at the original location in Chippewa Falls.

