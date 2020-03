Just Between Friends wants to help you and your family prepare for the new season, with its spring sale.

Families can save 50%-90% off on retail items like clothing, books, puzzles, strollers, toys, shoes, and car seats.

The sale runs Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8 at the Alliant Energy Center. Sunday is also half priced, with many items selling for half off.

JBF is North America’s leading consignment sale event. To learn more about the spring event, click here.