Search continues for Beloit man wanted in violent drug deal gone wrong

The search continues for a Beloit man wanted for shooting another man in a drug deal gone wrong in Janesville on Dec. 7.

Virgil Lee Tate Jr., 25, was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety, according to a criminal complaint on Tuesday.

The complaint states that a witness came across a man who had been shot in the thigh, who told the witness not to call the police.

The witness, driving an SUV, ended up taking the injured man to a local hospital. The victim did not talk to police until several days later, when a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy interviewed him.

The victim says he had set up a drug deal with a man later identified as Tate. When the victim gave Tate the drugs - cocaine and heroin - he wanted to purchase, Tate ran off with the drugs. During his escape, Tate shot the man in the thigh, according to the complaint.

