Search continues for suspect in Amish buggy hit-and-run crash

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department is still looking for the car and driver involved in a hit and run with a horse-drawn buggy in Darlington Sunday morning.

The crash happened on this stretch of Highway 81 in Darlington.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the 1700 block of Highway 81. The buggy was rear-ended as it traveled eastbound. The driver was seriously hurt, and the horse was killed.

Sheriff Reg Gill tells NBC15 that he's seen these types of accidents more often as the Amish community in Lafayette County grows. He wants to warn drivers to be extra cautious when buggies are on the road.

The sheriff describes the vehicle as possibly a GMC Acadia or Terrain, painted white. He believes the car involved is fairly new and will have damage in the front and possibly on the passenger side.

The Sheriff's Office has reached out to local auto body shops to alert them in case the car comes in for repair.

At this point, the Sheriff's Office doesn't know if the driver was intoxicated or distracted.

If you know anyone who may have been traveling the road at this time of the morning, you're asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office at 608-776-4870.