Search for new Madison school superintendent with second of three finalists

The search for a new Madison School District superintendent continues with a second community forum Wednesday.

Dr. Matthew Gutierrez (Source: WMTV)

Dr. Matthew Gutierrez is currently the superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Texas, just outside of San Antonio. Gutierrez says he will prioritize staffing, support teachers and better equip them with the tools they need to address disruptive behavior in the classroom. "It's evident that that's an area teachers are focused on right now based on some questions and some of the feedback that has come in,” Gutierrez says. “So we've got to listen to the teachers and provide them with the necessary support.”

He also spoke about his stance on school resource officers, referencing school shootings and how it can be a benefit to have officers close by the respond if tragedy ever strikes. He also says some local students he met with during his time in Madison told him they have good relationships with their SRO's. He says feedback from students should be highlighted.

The public will hear from the last candidate, Dr. George Eric Thomas, Thursday night. Candidate Dr. Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard kicked off "Day in the District" events Tuesday.

The school board says they hope to have a final decision before the end of the month.