Searchers look for Michigan boy, 5, who disappeared on Christmas

Police and a swarm of volunteers in western Michigan are searching for a 5-year-old boy in pajamas who was reported missing while playing outdoors on Christmas.

Montcalm County authorities say Beau Belson, who is autistic, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the Six Lakes area, 56 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

Searchers worked through the night, and more volunteers reported Thursday.

