Seasonal UPS employee confessed to stealing nearly $2K worth of packages

Authorities arrested a seasonal UPS worker for allegedly stealing packages.

Emmanuel Lamont Reggin Jr. was charged with third-degree theft, a felony, CNN reports.

Reggin was hired as a seasonal worker to help unload packages at a company in Northeast Miami-Dade, police say.

While other UPS workers were distracted, Reggin allegedly grabbed several boxes and hid them near a dumpster.

The haul included two Amazon Kindles, an Apple iPad 7 and a Microsoft Surface Pro, police say, valued at about $1,800.

Police say Reggin returned to the dumpster in the evening for the packages.

Reggin stole similar items worth over $1,000 on another occasion, according to police.

After reviewing surveillance, UPS contacted the police. Law enforcement waited until Reggin returned to the dumpster for another haul when they arrested him, according to CNN.

