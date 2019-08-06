Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin gets new CEO

The new president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is officially on the job.

Incoming Second Harvest CEO Michelle Orge.

Michelle Orge will be replacing current CEO Dan Stein at the end of 2019, but she started on the job this week, learning the ropes of the organization.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin helps end hunger by distributing food to partner agencies like local food pantries throughout 16 southwestern Wisconsin counties.

Orge has 20 years of experience working a variety of leadership roles at food banks in Michigan and Colorado.

She says her parents inspired her to pursue non-profit work.

“I'm a first-generation American and my parents, though they didn't struggle with food insecurity, they taught me that it's not just hard work that gets you where you get,” Orge said.

“When I see the ability to help people through food - I can see that I can make such a change with that. You can see such immediate, tangible results when you provide great food to people,” Orge said.

Orge started as a volunteer coordinator in her first food pantry job, and worked her way up to higher leadership roles.

NBC15 has partnered with Second Harvest Foodbank in our Share Your Holidays campaign for nearly a quarter of a century.

