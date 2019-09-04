Second Harvest food bank kicks off 'Hunger Action Month' for September

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin kicked off ‘Hunger Action Month’ Wednesday, which means American food banks all across the country will work together to raise awareness about hunger in local communities.

Volunteers at Second Harvest food bank

Volunteers came together at Second Harvest to help pack food.

Scott Smith shows up every Wednesday. He says volunteering is his way of helping people here in our community.

"We’ve always donated to Second Harvest and then when I retired I thought I’d come on out and give some of my time, too - kind of do the double donation,” Smith said.

You can help Second Harvest fight hunger during ‘Hunger Action Month’ with our annual Go Orange campaign, starting Thursday, Sept.12th.

