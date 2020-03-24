Second Harvest mobile pantries still in operation

People have been wondering if mobile food pantries are affected by the “Safer at Home” order that goes into effect Wednesday.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin plans to still be at their mobile pantry locations and are not going to cancel any mobile pantries in the future.

Second Harvest and the entire emergency food system is considered an “essential” service by allowing people to get emergency food services. Volunteers also help service providers do their work.

For update emergency food provider information, call United Way’s 2-1-1 service.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and NBC15 are partnering to asking for help to support people struggling with hunger now more than ever.

For as little as $10, you can help a local family in need receive a care box of food to help them in uncertain times.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW