Second Harvest works to serve community amid coronavirus closures

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is working to help families impacted by business and school closures due to coronavirus.

On Sunday, Second Harvest staff packed over 100 boxes of food for their mobile pantry in Sparta to distribute Monday. Distribution will start at 3:30 p.m.

Second Harvest is working to set up drive-ups where people can pick up the boxes without leaving their car.

"Usually, folks go to a mobile pantry and they choose foods from a farmers market style setup with tables. We're trying to minimize social contact a little bit so we're making up some boxes ahead," said Danielle Lawson, food resource manager at Second Harvest.

Staff tried to pack boxes with a variety of staple and nutritious foods like rice and cereal, fresh produce and canned vegetables.

"We've got kids that normally receive lunches and sometimes breakfast at schools, they'll have to eat a little bit more at home. We've got folks who maybe are normally at work getting lunch who will be at home," Lawson said.

Second Harvest mobile pantries will be having distributions across Southern Wisconsin all month. For more information about locations and hours, click here.