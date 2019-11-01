Second person charged in Clintonville marijuana, THC vape bust

A second person is charged in a suspected THC vaping operation in Clintonville. Matthew Delzer, who turned 20 on the day charges were filed, shares a home with the other defendant in the case, Brooke Schweitzer, 19.

Charges against Delzer include being party to the crimes of manufacturing/delivering THC in amounts larger than 200 to 1,000 grams; possession of THC second offense -- with a penalty enhancer for having it near a prohibited area, such as a school or park; maintaining a drug trafficking place; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

Action 2 News has requested a copy of the criminal complaint filed in court by prosecutors to explain the charges.

Schweitzer was charged for her suspected role in the vaping operation

Online court records show Delzer and Schweitzer were both being evicted from the home.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Criminal charges have been filed against a woman arrested in connection to an alleged THC vaping operation in Clintonville.

Brooke L. Schweitzer, 19, is charged in Waupaca County with the following counts:

MANUFACTURE/DELIVER THC (Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance on or near a Park)

MAINTAIN A DRUG TRAFFICKING PLACE

POSSESSION OF THC

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

As Action 2 News first alerted you on Oct. 30, Clintonville Police executed a search warrant at Schweitzer's home at 58 E. 12th St. Police used a battering ram to break down the front door.

Officers entered the home and found Brooke Schweitzer alone. A criminal complaint details what else officers found during the search.

Police swept the home and found what they called a "marijuana grow operation." They found harvested mature plants in the basement and dried marijuana leaves around the home. They found two "homemade marijuana greenhouses, appearing to be fully operational," according to a criminal complaint. The greenhouses had ventilation, humidifiers and UV lights attached to them.

The search of the home continued. Officers found what they described as a "marijuana wax production site" in a bedroom.

In another bedroom, police found drug paraphernalia and a bag of marijuana.

In an upstairs bathroom, officers found suspected marijuana near the toilet and marijuana inside the toilet--"which appeared to have been attempted to be flushed."

In the kitchen, officers found plant fertilizer used for marijuana.

In a second bathroom, police found garbage bags on the floor covered in marijuana leaves. A dehumidifier was being used to dry the leaves, according to the complaint.

In a southwest bedroom, officers found a package of empty vape cartridges.

The criminal complaint states Schweitzer told police that she used marijuana, but was not involved in the operation. She told police the upstairs room was used to make marijuana wax and THC vape cartridges.

Schweitzer is scheduled to appear in Waupaca County Court Thursday afternoon.

Liquid THC vaping has been linked to an outbreak of lung disease in the United States, according to federal health officials.

"The latest national and state findings suggest vaping products containing THC, particularly obtained off the street or from other informal sources, are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak," says Clintonville Police Chief Craig A. Freitag.

Vaping-related illnesses have been confirmed in these Wisconsin counties: Adams, Brown, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

