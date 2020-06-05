Second phase of "Forward Dane" plan won't begin until at least June 12

Dane County will not enter the second phase of the "Forward Dane" reopening plan until at the very least June 12.

Public Health Madison and Dane County says that decision will be based on metrics collected from two full weeks of data during the first phase, which the county is in now.

That two-week period ends June 9, and the public health department expects that data to be analyzed by the 12th.

Dane County must also meet the following requirements in order to move to the next stage:

Assess at 14 days after implementation of Phase 1.

If more than half of metrics are green and epidemiology criteria are not red, move to Phase 2.

If criteria are not met after 14 days, assess regularly until criteria are met.

View the epidemiology criteria here.

