Second woman dead after NYE Iowa Co. crash injuries

A second Spring Green woman is dead after her car crashed into a snow plow in Iowa County New Year's Eve morning.

Kathryn M. Dejak, 73, died from her injuries sustained in the crash on County Road CW off State Road 23, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office in a statement Friday night.

Dejak, who was driving, suddenly lost control of the car and struck a snowplow truck driving in the opposite direction.

Kaila M. Dorau, 27, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says slick roads may have caused the car to slide and crash.