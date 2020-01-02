Secret videos from Southwest High bathroom found on counselor's hard drive

Investigators believe a Green Bay Southwest High School counselor secretly recorded staff members with "hidden surveillance equipment" in a staff bathroom, according to a statement from the district.

During a court hearing Thursday, Brown County prosecutors said video and photos of staffers in the bathroom were found on a hard drive owned by Todd Naze.

Prosecutors believe there are between 11 and 30 victims. It's not yet clear if students are among the victims. The bathroom was primarily used by staff, but some students were known to use it. The bathroom is located near Naze's office in the school.

The images on the hard drive were captured between 2016 and 2018.

"He said he only kept the videos of females he was mad at," says Kimberly Hardtke, Assistant District Attorney. "He said they were never uploaded to the cloud and he never shared any of the video."

On Dec. 31, the Green Bay Area School District says it was informed about "potential inappropriate conduct" by Southwest counselor Naze.

The prosecutor said Naze's wife found the hard drive nearly one year ago. She turned it over to police on New Year's Eve.

Naze was placed on unpaid administrative leave starting Jan. 1.

"As a precautionary measure, all Southwest bathrooms have been searched and no surveillance equipment was located in any of the bathrooms in the building," reads a statement from the district.

"Through the investigation, video evidence was discovered, which is being reviewed by law enforcement. The police department has communicated to the District that review of the video will be done with discretion and great sensitivity. As individual victims are identified, the police department will be reaching out to the individuals and they will be provided resources from law enforcement."

The Brown County Inmate lookup website says Naze was booked in jail Dec. 31 on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Intimidate Witness, Invade Privacy - Use Surveillance Device, and Capture an Image of Nudity.

On Thursday, the court set Naze's cash bond at $50,000.