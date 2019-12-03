Section of Military Ridge State Trail closed near Verona

Road construction near the new Verona High School is causing a section of the Military State Trail to close until Christmas Eve.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the closure began Tuesday, Dec. 3 to accommodate the construction of Wildcat Way.

Bicyclists and people running or walking on the trail are recommended to take South Nine Mile Road to West Verona Avenue to Epic Lane.

f snowmobile trails open, the segment of trail from the Verona Park and Ride through the east side of the U.S. Highway 151 tunnel will be closed to snowmobile traffic. A snowmobile route west of the closed section will remain open. Beginning Dec. 25, a designated snowmobile reroute will be put in place if necessary.

The DNR estimates the trail will open in its entirety once the Wildcat Way construction is set to be completed on Mar. 1.