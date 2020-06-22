Security camera captures two suspects setting home on fire, police investigating

Madison police are investigating after a security camera captured two suspects setting a home on fire early Monday morning.

According the Madison Police Department, officers and Madison Fire Rescue were dispatched to a house fire just before 2 a.m. on Basil Drive. First responders saw a section of the siding of the house on fire, which crews were able to put out.

Officials said neighbors woke the people living there, and they were able to get out of the house.

The incident was captured on a home security camera system. In the footage, two individuals were seen running away after starting the fire. Police will be reviewing further video evidence.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.