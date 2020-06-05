'See you next year' Country Fest called off until 2021

After postponing Country Fest for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have decided to move the event until next year.

Rather than calling it a cancellation, they say its a postponement. Tickets and campsites purchased for 2020 will automatically roll over to the 2021 festival.

Those who are unable to attend next year can request a refund. Ticket holders should be receiving an email this week with more details.

According to organizers, despite all their efforts, Chippewa County decided in a meeting to not approve event permits for August 2020 for the health and safety of everyone involved.

