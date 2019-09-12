‘Seed to Kitchen’ works to connect plant breeders with farmers, chefs

Many of us eat at least three meals a day – and some snack in between - but do you know where your food comes from?

One local group is trying to get you to think twice about the food on your plate.

The ‘Seed to Kitchen’ collaborative is holding a tasting Thursday night with the goal to connect plant breeders to state farmers and chefs, in order to promote local goods.

"We've often lost the connection between the plant breeder and the end user or the chef, the consumer,” said Julie Dawson with the UW-Madison’s Dept. of Horticulture. “We often work with farmers as plant breeders, but don't always carry it all the way through to the end consumer."

If you're interested in the event, it starts at 6:30 p.m. at the

Wisconsin Institute for Discovery in Madison.