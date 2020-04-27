Seed companies overwhelmed by increase in orders

Jung's Seed Company typically sells 100,000 seeds a year and as of one week ago the company has sold more than 200,000 seeds with more orders coming in.

According to the Vice President of Operations Nathan Zondag, there are two reasons for this increase. The first is that people want control of their food supply because they don't know if there is going to be a shortage of produce in the near future. The second is the economic downturn. Zondag said during the 2008 recession seed sales went up again because people are worried about the cost of food and want to save money and grow their own.

One customer we spoke to said she's ordered from Jung's for 20 years and has never experienced a wait this long. "It wasn't like it was their fault and I appreciated the communication and this too as being a gardener we tend to be flexible people so there's nothing you can do about it but just roll with the punches," Beth Storch said.

Zondag said Jung's has plenty of seeds in stock, but keeping up with the high demands has caused delays. To get caught up Jung's has stopped seed sales for the time being. Zondag says they hope to get caught up within the week and open sales back up the first week of May. More information click here.